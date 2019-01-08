Pontiac Voice adds support to call for CISSSO CEO dismissal

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

OUTAOUAIS Jan. 7, 2019

Citizen’s group Pontiac Voice have announced their support for the removal of the Centre intégré de santé et des services sociaux de l’Outaouais’ (CISSSO) leadership, following sharp criticism of the body by elected officials in the Gatineau Valley.

The group is requesting “the departure of the directors currently serving at CISSSO, particularly Mr. Jean Hébert” according to a press release, due to what they describe as CISSSO’s excessive centralization and the negative effects it has on its rural regions.

