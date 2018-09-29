Pontiacers stand together

The Municipality of Pontiac just can’t seem to get a break when it comes to avoiding the wrath of Mother Nature.

Not that long ago I was sitting down to write a similar editorial in the aftermath of the severe flooding last spring.

This time, instead of an engorged river, it was winds gusting up over 200 km/h that laid waste to parts of the region, flattening trees and tearing apart homes like matchsticks.

Unlike last year’s floodwaters, this storm hit and was gone in a matter of minutes, like some kind of horrible nightmare. Residents scarcely had time to seek refuge in their basements, let alone protect their property.

