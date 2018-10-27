Pool and park

Dear Editor,

Provided the economics work I fully support the warden’s pool initiative, but for a different reason. I believe the future for the Ottawa Valley on both sides of the river is tourism and residential development. They go hand in hand.

As readers may know, I am promoting a whitewater national park. It can have the same impact as the fur and timber eras but without depleting the resource. A national park is forever and is a gift that will keep on giving. It will be the crown jewel of the Pontiac.

