Pool project politicking

If there has been one municipal issue at the forefront of people’s minds in recent weeks, it’s the new Pontiac pool project. It’s been nearly impossible to miss, with a petition declaring its necessity distributed all across the region.

Warden Jane Toller has been driving this revival of the pool project, having started prior to her run for office. But now that she is our elected leader, and remains the volunteer president of the pool committee, the optics change.

While she has asserted many times at public appearances and private interviews how the project is not “political”, it clearly is. In fact, it’s one of the 11 priorities of the MRC unveiled in February (number four to be exact).

She said that previous pool projects, which had been planned through the MRC, got bogged down in bickering over the pool’s location and withered on the vine.

