Dear Editor,

The time has once again arrived for our Poppy Campaign (Oct. 25) at the Royal Canadian Legion Pontiac Branch 162 Campbell’s Bay. We deeply appreciate the generosity we have been shown in the past and thank all who have donated to or purchased poppies as well as wreaths laid at Remembrance Day Ceremonies.

With the monies raised we have been able to donate $3,000to the Shawville Hospital towards the purchase of a cataract operation stretcher as well as $500 to the CLSC in Fort Coulonge for two wheelchairs.

We initiated a program where we donate $250 each to four cemeteries annually for maintenance and cleaning of veterans’ graves and markers.

