Portage bridge to close

CALEB NICKERSON

PORTAGE DU FORT Dec. 12, 2018

Roadwork will temporarily close the bridge over the Ottawa River in Portage du Fort this week.

The work is scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. on Thurs. Dec. 13 until 6 a.m. the next morning. During this time, the road will be completely closed.

The press release from the Ministry of Transport also states that the schedule may vary depending on weather conditions.

For more information on road closures, call Quebec 511.

