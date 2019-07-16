Preparing your child for Pre-kindergarten

By Shelley Heaphy

For the first time ever, (well don’t quote me on ever) but definitely for the first time in decades Dr. S. E. McDowell School has a funded, full-time pre-k class for the fall.

If you were lucky enough to get one of the 17 spots available then you have a little one starting pre-k in the fall. These little four year olds are so eager and excited to finally get to go to the big school their older siblings, friends or parents talk about. Let’s be sure to get them as ready as we can over the next few weeks. For those of you with little ones still too young for school, jot these tips down for the future.

Here are some tips to get yourself and your child ready: