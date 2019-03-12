Proof is in the pudding

Dear Editor, Regarding the article of March 6 on the community centre delays: Pierre Tabet was given the contract to design, facilitate and oversee the project in its entirety as per Resolution 16-12-3003. In other words, he was the project manager. Subsequently, LCC Construction Ltd. was given the contract for the demolition and erection of the rebuilt community centre as per Resolution 17-08-3223. It was later identified that there were two issues:

* This article is available only to subscribers of THE EQUITY Premium or Online service. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.