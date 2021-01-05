Protest held against pandemic restrictions

CALEB NICKERSON SHAWVILLE Jan. 3, 2021 A group of demonstrators took to the streets of Shawville on Sunday afternoon to protest public health restrictions. More than 50 people turned up to the gathering, travelling the length of Main Street waving signs and voicing their views. The majority of signs had to do with the closure of small businesses, but others decried restrictions on religious gatherings or lockdowns more generally. Melinda Hodgins said that there was no sole organizer of the gathering, but that it had emerged from group discussions on social media. “A lot of us have gotten together on Facebook and we had this general consensus that we were not going to take these lockdowns anymore,” she said. Hodgins also questioned how . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca