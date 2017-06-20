Protestants put on poultry party

Caleb Nickerson

SHAWVILLE June 15, 2017

Dozens of hungry folks flocked to the Anglican Church hall in Shawville on Thursday evening for a barbeque chicken supper.

In addition to the succulent poultry being seared by several men from the congregation, the buffet table was filled with all kinds of entrees, desserts and the delicacy known as “Protestant salad”, all prepared and donated by members of the church.

