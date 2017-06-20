Protestants put on poultry party

Eric Smith mans the grill at St. Paul’s Anglican Church chicken barbeque on Thursday evening. Dozens of parishioners gathered and donated food for the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the church.

Hungry folks make their way down the buffet line at the chicken barbeque held at the Anglican Church hall in Shawville on Thursday night.

Caleb Nickerson
SHAWVILLE June 15, 2017
Dozens of hungry folks flocked to the Anglican Church hall in Shawville on Thursday evening for a barbeque chicken supper.
In addition to the succulent poultry being seared by several men from the congregation, the buffet table was filled with all kinds of entrees, desserts and the delicacy known as “Protestant salad”, all prepared and donated by members of the church.

