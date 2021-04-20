Public works projects heavily discussed at Pontiac council

STEPHEN RICCIO
MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC April 13, 2021
The Municipality of Pontiac (MoP) held its monthly council meeting on April 13, hosting it virtually on Zoom. Mayor Joanne Labadie and each of the six councillors were in attendance for the meeting.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca