Q & A: André Fortin by Chris Lowrey

THE EQUITY: What are your plans for this year’s fair?

André Fortin: “The opening ceremony is always a must. They do a good job of highlighting the efforts of the volunteers… This is a community event put on by the community.”

THE EQUITY: What’s your earliest memory of the fair?

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me