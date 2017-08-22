Q & A: Mayor Sandra Murray by Chris Lowrey

THE EQUITY caught up with Shawville Mayor Sandra Murray in advance of this year’s edition. Here’s what she had to say:

THE EQUITY: What are your plans for this year’s fair?

Sandra Murray: “I’ll be there every day. I’ll be selling tickets for the Lionettes. I’ll try and see some shows and visit with people too. I’ll also be going to the opening ceremonies to bring greetings from the municipality.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me