Q & A: Will Amos by Chris Lowrey

THE EQUITY caught up with Pontiac MP Will Amos to ask him a few questions about his experiences at the Shawville Fair:

THE EQUITY: What are your plans for this year’s fair?

Amos: “We’ll be manning the booth for the weekend …. It’s a good opportunity to meet with people and catch up.

People don’t want to set up a meeting with their MP. This way, they can wander up and chat… I’ll be judging the horse competition on Friday night. I’m pretty stoked about that because it’s the first time I’ve been invited to do that. I’m not an expert on horses but I’m sure the folks there will be guiding me.”

