Thursday, March 18, 2021
The Pontiac Quad Club is looking for information regarding to vandalism that occurred at one of their rest buildings near Bell Lake in Mansfield et Pontefract between March 7 and March 13. Club President René Barrette estimated that the damage would cost roughly $2,000 to repair, and said they would be offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
News 

Quad Club building vandalized

Emily Hsueh , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT March 13, 2021
The Pontiac Quad Club is looking for anyone with information related to one of their shelters being vandalized near Bell Lake in Mansfield et Pontefract. President René Barrette said that the damage to their building took place between . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca