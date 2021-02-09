Quad club would love to use CN rail bed: president

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Feb. 10, 2021 René Barrette, the president of the Pontiac Quad Club (PQC), would love to have the club’s members gain access to the old CN Railway bed that was the subject of MRC bylaw 269-2021, which was officially tabled on Feb. 3. “We need that trail, that would be great,” Barrette said. He said that with the snowmobilers only being able to use the rail bed during the winter months, having access to it for the . . .

