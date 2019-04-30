Quantity or quality?

Ninety years ago when the dirty thirties struck our community many households in our town owned a cow. These “town cows” pastured in one of the community pastures that surrounded our town. Each household that owned a cow sent someone out both morning and around supper time to milk the cow who would meet the milker (who was usually a son or daughter from the family) at the fence of the pasture. The cow would stand patiently as she was milked by hand. Usually the cow was rewarded with a couple handfuls of grain.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.