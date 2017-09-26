Quiltin’ across the Pontiac

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC Sept. 27, 2017

A new artistic project that aims to engage people with the region’s historic architecture has cropped up in a community near you.

The Pontiac Heritage Barn Quilt Project is the brainchild of the Pontiac Historical Society. It aims to enhance the heritage value of agricultural buildings in the Pontiac.

“We’re interested in local history,” said the president of the Pontiac Historical Society, Chris Seifried. “And agriculture played a big role in local history.”

