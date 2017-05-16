Quilting for a cause

Caleb Nickerson

CLARENDON May 13, 2017

Over 100 people gathered at the Starks Corners United Church parish hall on Saturday to drink some tea and take in some top-notch quilts.

This was the event’s second iteration and was organized by local Relay for Life team Richly Blessed as a fundraiser.

In total the event brought in $1,080.

