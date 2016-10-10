Quyon: Car rally a blockbuster

Chris Lowrey

QUYON Oct. 15, 2016

If you were in the Quyon area over the weekend you may have seen several brightly decorated cars racing around.

The Quyon Lionettes had their annual car rally on Oct. 15.

This year’s theme was “Hollywood and the Movies.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me