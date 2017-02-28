Quyon Ensemble donates to Palliative Care Unit



The Pontiac Community Hospital Foundation received another generous donation this year from the Quyon Ensemble (JamFest) committee in the amount of $1,000 for the Palliative Care Unit. In the photo from left: John Fortin member of the Quyon Ensemble, President Bev Fortin, PCH Foundation board member Sylvia Poisson Hodgins being presented the cheque by Vice-President Garry Cummings. The foundation is so appreciative of this donation.

Submitted by Marlie Armstrong

