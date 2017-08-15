Quyon gets jazzy at Domaine de Pontiac Village

Caleb Nickerson

QUYON Aug. 12, 2017

Around 30 people gathered at the Domaine de Pontiac Village winery outside Quyon on Saturday night for an evening of wine and classic jazz.

“Let’s Jazz” is a cabaret style show based out of Gatineau that features vocalist and co-producer Mélanie Cloutier backed up by keyboard, bass and guitar.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me