Quyon: Jill Young

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Reta McColgan, as she passed away on March 12 at the age of 96. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones at this sad time.

My apologies to Faith Hamilton, as I got her age wrong in my column last week. Faith turned 11 on March 12. There is no need to rush growing up. I hope Faith has a fun year being 11.

I’d like to send belated birthday wishes to one of my favourite little buddies, Jack McCord, as he turned one on March 13. Special belated birthday wishes are also going out to Ruby Hammond, who turned 80 on March 16. This week, we wish a happy birthday to Michael McCann and Tayler Campbell on March 19, to Annie Schwartz on March 21, to Brittany Ramsay on March 22, to Jared and Clark Hamilton on March 23 and to Courtney Stanley on March 24. Best wishes to all of you celebrating this week.

Things have certainly taken a worrisome turn in our world over the past week as the spread of Covid-19 continues. It has become quite scary, very quickly. I’m sure everyone is just as inundated with information as I have been, so I’ll refrain from repeating it all here, but please know that most everything that is considered non-essential has been cancelled or closed for the foreseeable future. I have great anxiety over this situation, as I know many of you do as well. If we all stick together and do our part with social distancing and caring for those most vulnerable, following the orders set out by our government and health officials, we will hopefully see better days ahead sooner rather than later. Take care of yourselves and remember to wash your hands.