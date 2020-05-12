Quyon: Jill Young

I hope all of the mothers, and mothers-at-heart, had a wonderful weekend. I know the weather wasn’t very nice, with cold temperatures, snow flurries and high winds. Hopefully that was winter’s last gasp. We are all looking forward to nicer temperatures and better days.

Condolences to the family of Nora Arnold, as she passed away on May 1. We are thinking of her loved ones as they grieve.

I’d like to wish a happy birthday to my aunt Marion Draper, as she celebrates on May 13. Happy birthday also to Rori Richardson on the 14. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

With the Victoria Day weekend upon us, we all know, once again, that this will be a very different long weekend. We still aren’t able to gather in groups, visit our families or have the usual parties that would mark this occasion. For many of you who are working from home, or off work, a long weekend doesn’t even hold the special appeal that it normally would. I have my fingers crossed for good weather and I hope you are all able to find a way to enjoy it.