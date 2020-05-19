Quyon: Jill Young

We had a quiet Victoria Day long weekend, as most weekends have become due to Covid-19.

While we are still unable to have even small gatherings in the province of Quebec, I spent much of the weekend crocheting, reading and watching Netflix, as usual.

At least we had nice weather, which I’m sure was appreciated by the gardeners and all who were doing yard work. I also cut my grass for the first time this year. I hope everyone enjoyed the weekend.

Birthday wishes are going out to Sheena Hudson on May 23, and to Beth Lang and Meghan Foran, both on the 25. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

There isn’t much news to report in town these days, but I was glad to hear the ice cream window is now open at Marcottes. I’ll take good news any way I can get it, especially in the form of ice cream!