Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

It was an absolutely beautiful day on Saturday for the annual Quyon Lionettes Car Rally. Fifty-eight teams departed from Gavan’s Hotel with booklets of questions all on the theme of Canada 150. Big thanks to last year’s winning team including Meghan Morris, Holly Richardson, Sara Dorrington, Stacey Tanguay, Leigh Dolan, Ashley Baker, Mandy Renaud and Katie Robinson for organizing this year’s route and questions.

