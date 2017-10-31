Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

It was a rainy, gloomy weekend but those eager to celebrate Halloween didn’t let the weather get in their way.

The Provost family held their annual costume party at Natasha Provost’s home in Orleans, Ont. on Saturday, with many family members arriving in amazing costumes. The Haunted Basement was a highlight of the day and prizes were handed out for best costumes. I saw photos of some great costumes – the witches from Hocus Pocus, Wonder Woman, a welder, the Colonel with a bucket of chicken, Woody and his horse from Toy Story, and Cheryl Crow, just to name a few. Well done to all involved in organizing this much-anticipated family event.

