Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Despite it being a cold and rainy day on Sunday, there was a decent turnout at the Cenotaph for the Quyon Legion’s Remembrance Day Parade and Service. People huddled under their umbrellas for the traditional service while many wreaths were laid on behalf of local organizations and in memory of loved ones. A light lunch followed at the Legion which was a nice opportunity to warm up and enjoy fellowship after the touching service.

