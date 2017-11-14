Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Fred Desabrais, who passed away suddenly on Nov. 9. Freddie was so well known throughout our community and his passing has come as a shock to many. Thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this sad time.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me