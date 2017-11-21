Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Kenny Fleck and Jenna Rainey who got engaged last week. Wishing the happy couple nothing but the best as they plan for their big day.

The Quyon Pastoral Charge hosted a Harvest Tea on Saturday and it was nice to see a good crowd out to enjoy it despite the nasty weather outdoors. The bottle raffle table was a big hit with many people taking home an assortment of prizes. The draw was held for the homemade afghan donated by Bob and Mary-Ellen Young and crafted by Mary-Ellen. The big winner of the afghan was Eleanor Rennick. With the Charge being unable to host the annual Harvest Supper due to the demolition of the Lions Hall this fall the support for the tea was greatly appreciated.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me