Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

The annual Mountainview Turf Christmas Party was held at the shop on Saturday, Nov. 25, and not only was it a holiday celebration to mark the end of another successful season, but also a special party in honour of the company’s 40th anniversary. The shop was beautifully decorated by Aileen Sheppard, and the employees were treated to a delicious meal catered by Billy T. Prizes and gifts were handed out, the band Counterfit Live entertained the crowd, and bartenders Chelsea Lapierre, Mitchel Trudeau, and Dawna McAllister kept the drinks flowing all evening. Two employees were honoured for special anniversaries, with Matthew Philippe receiving his 10-year plaque, and Garry Trudeau was recognized for his 25 years with Mountainview. It was a wonderful evening of celebration.

