Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Quyon

Congratulations to Kelsey Stanley and Dave Thomson, who welcomed a beautiful baby girl on Nov. 30 named Presley Margaret Merle. She is a new little sister for Paisley. The whole family is just tickled pink.

Best wishes also to Hollie Leach, Terry Hamilton and big sisters Kaylee and Jessica as their new addition arrived safely on Dec.1. Baby Thomas surprised them by coming a few weeks early but both he and his mommy are doing well. Congratulations to the whole family.

On Dec. 1, a benefit party was held at the Jack Graham Community Centre in Bristol in honour of Kevin Hannaberry who recently lost his home in a devastating fire. There was a great crowd out to show their support for Kevin. Family and friends bid on items that were donated for the auction, then danced to the music of the band Counterfit and enjoyed a delicious light lunch that was served. The Pontiac is always so good at rallying around those in need and this was yet another example of what an amazing community we live in. Best wishes to Kevin as he rebounds from this loss.

