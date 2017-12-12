Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

The Quyon Pastoral Charge hosted the annual Christmas House Tour on Dec. 4 and it was a terrific success. The tour stops this year included the homes of Brenda Clarke and Wayne Ramsay, Kim Boucher, Michael and Paulina O’Reilly, Mitchel Trudeau and Colby Richardson, Glenna Campbell and Anita Draper & her family. They all did such a wonderful job and each were so unique. Visitors had fun touring each home, admiring the beautiful decorations and getting ideas for their own homes. Refreshments were served in the Quyon church basement and there were also tickets sold on raffle baskets. The winner of the big Christmas basket was Madyson Belland, the 30 lb. turkey was won by Carol Kavanagh and the small Christmas basket was won by Rita Payne. Door prizes were won by Danae Komm, Miche McKenna, Ruth Roth, Peggy Fraser and Laurie MacKechnie. All of the hard work, donations for the goodie baskets and food for the refreshment table was greatly appreciated and special thanks goes out to Laura Stewart for the donation of the turkey and to Lavender Ridge for the donation of bottles of wine for the raffle prizes. It’s always the perfect evening to put us in the Christmas spirit.

