Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Here we are in 2018. I trust that everyone enjoyed a wonderful Christmas season. I certainly did. My only complaint is that it flew by too quickly. I had a fabulous festive week spending time with family and friends, celebrating a blessed Christmas.

The Quyon curling gang celebrated the season with the annual Christmas Hot Shots skills competition and party on Dec. 21 at the Shawville Curling Club. Leigh Dolan was the winner for the ladies and Ray Johnston was the winner on the men’s side. Two 50/50 draws were held, with lucky winners Vikki Stanley and Jaime Christie-Stewart each taking home a pot of $85. We also played the saran wrap ball game which brought lots of laughs and fun. It was a great evening, thanks to Glen Leach and his helpers for organizing it.

