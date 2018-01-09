Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

It’s that quiet time of year again. There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of news during the cold weeks of January. Then again, I’m hibernating and not leaving the house much for anything other than work so I’m not hearing much news these days. I hope everyone is keeping warm.

Despite the deep freeze this past weekend, I made an effort to get outdoors with friends on Sunday.

