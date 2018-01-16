Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Phyllis Hamilton who passed away peacefully on Jan. 13 in her 97th year. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamiltons as they celebrate a beautiful life well lived.

Birthday wishes are going out to Bob Dowe as he celebrated on Jan. 5 and to Keith Fraser on Jan. 13 with love from their grandchildren, Liam and Molly.

We have special wishes going out to John Gibeault, who turned 65 on Jan. 14 but is also celebrating his retirement. Congratulations John, wishing you all the best in this new chapter of life.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me