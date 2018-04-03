Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

I trust that everyone enjoyed a fabulous Easter weekend. There were several activities held in town to celebrate the big day. The Quyon Library hosted an Easter Egg Hunt for the children on Thursday evening and as always, the event was a big success and very popular with the kids.

On Saturday evening, Éric Hébert-Daly, the student minister of the Quyon Pastoral Charge, hosted an Easter Vigil for the Sunday School children during which they learned about the Last Supper, made egg holders, planted seeds, made palm crosses and helped make the bread for communion the next morning.

Easter Sunday was a beautiful day of celebration and I hope everyone enjoyed it. The Provost Family held their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday; a much anticipated event for the whole family. So much work goes into making it a fun day for all ages and it was enjoyed by all. It was a terrific holiday weekend.

