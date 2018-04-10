Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations and prayers are going out to Matthew Alexander and Savanah Moreau who welcomed their beautiful twin boys on March 13. They named their babies Zayden and Maddox and they are little brothers for Parker. They arrived three and a half months early, but are at the NICU at the Ottawa General Hospital and doing well. Their grandmother, Jen Desjardins tells me they are tiny fighters and are giving them reason to smile and count their blessings each day. The continued love and prayers are very much appreciated by the family.

A Stag and Doe was held at the Jack Graham Community Centre in Bristol in honour of Amanda Smith and Ryan Tracy on Saturday evening. There was a big crowd out to celebrate with the happy couple as their big day is quickly approaching. Wishing Amanda and Ryan all the best at this exciting time.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me