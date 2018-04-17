Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

The Quyon Curling Fun League has wrapped up for another year closing out the season with the Hot Shots party on April 12. The regular season winners were Glen Leach, Danny Foran, Sue Sparling, and Vicky Leach. The winners of the playoffs were Trevor Tanguay, Ryan Woermke, Donna Kennedy, and Leigh and Katie Dolan. The big winners of the Hot Shots competition were Trevor Tanguay and Leigh Dolan.

We enjoyed Billy T’s pizza and drinks supplied by the league, and there were also 50/50 draws and names drawn for many gift certificates. A big thank you to Glen Leach and his helpers for organizing the league, as we all have so much fun. Thanks also to the Shawville Curling Club staff for being so good to us throughout the season. We’re already looking forward to next year.

