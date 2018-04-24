Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

It finally feels like spring. The beautiful weather moved in for the weekend and it was so nice to see the sun. I enjoyed reading on my back deck for the first time this year and many in our community were out doing yard work, walking and soaking up the sunshine. It’s hard to believe that just over a week ago we were in the midst of an ice storm. We are so happy to have the nice weather.

A Stag & Doe was held in honour of William Armitage and Kara Hawkins at the Legion in Cobden, Ont. on Saturday evening. There was a great turnout of family and friends to celebrate with the happy couple. We are wishing Will and Kara all the best as they prepare for their big day coming up in June.

Birthday wishes are going out to Mary Brouse as she celebrates on April 28 and also to Jennifer McBane on April 29 and to her son Ryan Barr on May 1. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

