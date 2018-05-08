Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Samantha Davis and Sam Rodrigue, as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 2. Zachary Jacob arrived safely and he is as cute as a button. He has many excited extended family members who are thrilled to have him here. Wishing the family all the best with their new little bundle.

I hope everyone survived that crazy wind storm that hit on Friday evening without too much damage to their homes and properties. Many people in our area were without power for most of the weekend because of it. It sure was a scary night. I was glad when the winds finally died down and that my roof stayed intact.

