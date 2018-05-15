Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

I hope all of the moms out there had a fabulous Mother’s Day. It was a beautiful weekend to celebrate. We started out with a lovely service at church, where guest minister Rev. Susan Butler Jones baptized two new members into the Quyon Pastoral Charge. The sweet little ones baptized were Isla, daughter of Bailey Henderson and Kyle Harris and Caleigh, daughter of Jennifer Lusignan and Jean-Marc Pilon.

After church, we went to the Legion where the Quyon Lions Club served up a delicious Mother’s Day breakfast. Then we went on to my sister’s home in Chelsea, Que. for a barbecue and a great afternoon spent with family. All of the moms (and aunties too) were treated to gifts and goodies. It was a truly wonderful day.

Congratulations to Sarah Kavanagh and Rob Fraser on the arrival of their first child. Their baby boy, Griffin Nathan, was born on May 10 much to the delight of the whole family. Wishing the new parents all the best with their little bundle of blue.

