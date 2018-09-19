Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

The Greater Ottawa Fastball League started their Final 4 Playoff Round last week. The Quyon Flyers had placed first overall and earned a bye to the Final 4. Their first playoff action was last Thursday in Quyon against the Ottawa Valley A’s, and Quyon won 7-0. As of submitting these notes the Flyers were scheduled to play their next game in Quyon on Sept. 18 at 7:30 PM vs. Kars Aces. To keep up to date with game details, please check the website gofl.ca. Go Flyers Go.

Also last Thursday, the Quyon 3-pitch league wound up with Townline Cattle taking this year’s title, as they defeated Sons of Pitches in the finals. Our team, the Lollygaggers, have been out for a long time now but we had a lot of fun playing this summer. Kudos to Blake Howarth for all his work in organizing this league.

This week we have birthday wishes going out to Bart Stanley on Sept. 19 and to Tiffany Young on Sept. 22. Happy days to everyone celebrating this week.

