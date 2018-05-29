Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Brittany (Daley), John Katchikian and big sister Kate on the arrival of another beautiful baby girl. Cyprus Iyla was born on May 24. She is just adorable. She is another grandchild for Ken and Millie Daley. Best wishes to the whole family.

On Saturday, we attended the beautiful wedding ceremony of Maya Forde-Barclay and Simon Bouchard at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Shawville. Maya’s grandmother, Muriel (Lang) Forde, is a first cousin of my mother’s and I have fond memories of spending time with Muriel and her family at their cottage on Green Lake over the years. I can recall bouncing Maya on my knee when she was just a baby, so it was lovely to see her walk down the aisle on the arm of her mother, Tammy, to meet her groom waiting at the altar. The ceremony was followed by a cocktail reception at Coronation Hall in Bristol. The hall was decorated so nicely and we enjoyed snacks and finger foods served by Café 349 as well as delicious Coronation Hall cider. It was a beautiful day in honour of a beautiful couple. Maya’s family in the valley are wishing her and Simon a lifetime of love and happiness together.

