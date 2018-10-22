Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Meghan Foran and Blake Howarth who were married on Saturday. The happy couple exchanged vows in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Timber Run Golf Club in Lanark, Ont., followed by a night of celebrating with family and friends. Wishing Mr. and Mrs. Howarth all the best as they begin their journey as husband and wife.

It has been a sad week for many in our community with several families grieving losses. Thoughts and prayers are with the family of George Murdock as he passed away on Oct. 7. We are also thinking of the families of Laura Prior and Norman Gibson, both of whom passed on Oct. 8. Deepest sympathies are extended to the McKenny family as well as Mary Margaret passed away on Oct. 12. We are holding in our hearts all who are grieving at this sad time.

Get well wishes are going out to Claude Marcotte who suffered an unfortunate accident recently. We are hoping Claude is back on his feet soon.

I’d like to wish a happy birthday to my aunt Brenda Young as she celebrates on Oct. 22. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

The Quyon Legion hosted their first breakfast on Sunday morning and it was a big success. We certainly enjoyed our meal and it was great to see folks out visiting with one another. They will be continuing to have the breakfasts on Sunday mornings and all are welcome.

One of my favourite days of the year is upon us as the Quyon Lionettes Car Rally will be held this coming Saturday. I am looking forward to seeing what Team Lavigne has in store for us as they have worked hard on preparing the route and questions for this year’s rally. See you all there.

