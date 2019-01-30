Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Our hearts were heavy with sadness as we learned of the passing of my uncle, Garry Young, on Jan. 26. Uncle Garry was one of the best guys you could ever know, always there for his family, his friends and his community. He fought so hard over the past few months as his health declined and we are grateful that he is now at peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aunt Brenda, Scott, Jim and the whole family. We will miss him dearly.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me