Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Brandon MacKechnie and Meghan Morris who were married at Starborn Farms in Bristol on Saturday. It was an absolutely beautiful day for a beautiful couple. The celebration went on into the night with lots of fun on the dance floor and everyone had a fabulous time. We are wishing Brandon and Meghan all the best as they begin their journey as husband and wife.

William Armitage and Kara Hawkins also tied the knot on Saturday in a lovely ceremony at Shawville United Church, followed by cocktails at the farm and a reception at the Renfrew Armouries.

Saturday evening there was a stag and doe held in honour of Sam Clarke and Josh Massia at the Jack Graham Community Centre in Bristol. The evening was filled with drinks, music, games and prizes as Sam and Josh’s family and friends helped them celebrate their upcoming marriage.

Congratulations to Allysha Provost on receiving her Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Psychology from Carleton University. Ally will be heading to St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont. in the fall to specialize in the Communicative Disorders Assistant Program. Her parents, family and friends are very proud of her.

I hope all of the dads had a wonderful weekend being honoured.

