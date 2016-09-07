Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Eddie and Kristine (McIlmoyle) McColgan and big sister Brooklyn on the safe arrival of their sweet baby girl, Alexis on Sept. 12. She is another beautiful grandbaby for Mary-Jane McColgan. We wish them all the best with their new addition.

Congratulations to Trevor Walls and Dana Scott who also welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 12, Blair Stella Mary was born at the Civic Hospital in Ottawa and she is a little sister for Blake and Brett.

