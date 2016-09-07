Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Blair Prior who passed away at the Granite Ridge Community Care Centre in Stittsville on Sept. 18 at the age of 90 years. We are also thinking of the Earl family, as Jim Earl passed away on Sept. 22 in Shawville Hospital, at the age of 88. Our prayers are with you at this sad time.

