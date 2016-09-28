Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Jacob Draper and Kaila Schauer, who were married in a beautiful ceremony in Cobden, Ont. on Saturday. Family and friends gathered for dinner and a reception following the wedding and everyone had a fantastic time celebrating with the newlyweds. Wishing Mr. and Mrs. Draper all the best as they begin this new chapter in their lives together.

Best wishes to Jaime Coté and Ray Gauthier who welcomed their first child together on Sunday. Their baby girl Mackenzie arrived safe and sound and she is the first granddaughter for JP and Carmel Coté. I’m sure the whole family is just tickled pink.

